Spectacular multimedia Pink Floyd tribute show still being staged at Blackpool's Backlot Cinema
That’s the message from Blackpool musician Andy Holt, who will still be bringing his Visions of Floyd to the cinema next month.
Although the Blackpool Council-owned Backlot is now being run by The Arc Cinema chain, it has not altered the booking.
The gig takes place on Thursday, September 4, beginning at 7.30pm.
Andy, 51, a lifelong Floyd fan, will be performing solo for the show, singing andbplaying lead guitar as well as replicating keyboards and saxophone, via guitar synthesizer.
While performing a selection of classic Floyd songs on stage, on a huge screen behind him will be a synchronised display of dynamic multimedia projections that reimagine the band's legendary visual style and live performances.
Andy said: “With the cinema having undergone a change in ownership, there's been some uncertainty among the public about whether the event is still going ahead. I want to assure everyone that it is!
“It will be a night of live music and visuals celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time.
“The Backlot is the perfect venue for this and I can’t wait.”
Andy has performed this act at various planetariums, drawing on those venues’ technological potentials, and has also taken it to a number of festivals.
However, this will be the first time he has performed it in a cinema.
He is aso a member of a Fylde coast covers band, The Heat and performs a tribute to rockers ACDC
Tickets cost £20 for the tow hour sow an can be obtained via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/equinoxx/t-xmnqllo.