Specialist police officers stopped two vehicles on the M61 and discovered more than they bargained for.

Officers made some luckily discoveries on Hallowe’en after they pulled over two cars on the M61.

At 7:15pm during the stop and search of grey Cupra Formentor officers seized £10,000 in cash.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and remains in custody.

Later, at around 8:50pm, we stopped a white Audi Q5, also on the M61.

Lancashire Police stopped two cars on M61 & discovered more than they bargained for | Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

The car and its occupants were searched, where we found around £7,000.

A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They remain in custody.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “What would you say was the result of a successful night of Trick or Treating?

“A full bucket of sweets? Perhaps even a chocolate bar if you’re lucky?

“You could say our SpecOps team did their own form of Trick or Treating yesterday, when they conducted two separate stops, knocked on the car windows, and seized around £17,000 cash!”