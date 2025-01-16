Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists from Blackpool with learning difficulties are selling their work worldwide including through a gallery with a base in New York.

The art has been produced by participants in a scheme organised by the council's Langdale day service which provides activities for people with complex needs.

Bringing together artists with mixed abilities, the pARTnership is a creative and professional development project delivered by Grundy Art Gallery, Langdale day services, and Blackpool contemporary artist Tina Dempsey with support from Venture Arts in Manchester.

Artists, who attend weekly workshops, have sold work nationally at exhibitions in London and at events such as The Manchester Contemporary, the largest art fair in the north of England.

Individual art works have also been purchased internationally, through gallery representation from Jennifer Lauren Gallery, in New York and Canada.

Participant Kylie New said: “I think the pARTnership art group is really good and exciting for me and my friends. I have learnt new skills and really enjoy doing my artwork. This group has allowed me to do things I couldn’t do before.”

Tina added: “It is such a privilege to work with such talented artists and be part of a project that is championing the future of artists with learning disabilities.”

Meanwhile the council-owned Grundy Art Gallery is launching its winter programme of exhibitions on Saturday January 18, with the displays on show until March 8.

These include the Annual Schools Exhibition showcasing the creativity of local pupils, and the Open Exhibition with art created over the previous 12 months by people living in Blackpool and from across the Fylde coast.

Other exhibitions will include work by Tina Dempsey and Tracy Hill, and an exhibition called Upon A Painted Ocean by Hondartza Fraga which focuses on the sea and was first shown at Manchester Art Gallery.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: "A highly anticipated time in the Grundy's calendar, winter sees the gallery burst to life with hundreds of artworks made by local school children and residents alongside works from the Grundy collection and special projects.

"Brought together under one roof, these exciting displays underline the important role that creativity plays in our everyday lives."