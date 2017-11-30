Special guest at switch-on event

Twinkling fairy lights lit up the streets of Thornton at the town’s annual Christmas switch-on.

Children were delighted by a surprise visit from Father Christmas himself at the switch-on on Tuesday night.

Coun Andrea Kay, who attended the event, said: “It was enjoyable and we owe a great thanks to Thornton Action Group who do a fantastic Christmas tree celebration, with all the children from the local schools coming out. Three children from Baines did the switch-on.

“Santa arrived giving them all sweets.

“That was quite magical because they didn’t know he was going to be there.

“Their little faces lit up and you could see the magic in their eyes.

“ I was sat next to two children and the little boy was only three, and you could see he was so excited.”