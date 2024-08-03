The Lancashire teenager accused of murdering three girls in Southport once starred as Doctor Who in a BBC Children In Need advert.

In a now-deleted clip promoting the charity from 2018, Axel Rudakubana is seen leaving the Tardis dressed as The Doctor, wearing a trench coat and tie to look like the show’s former star David Tennant.

The then 11-year-old tells viewers “It’s that time of year again”, before offering advice on how best to raise money.

It is understood that the teenager was found for the video through a casting agency and had nothing to do with any Children In Need projects.

A BBC Children In Need spokesman said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone impacted by this shocking case and we have removed the video from all of our platforms out of respect to them.”

The 17-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, and was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, after reporting restrictions were lifted.

Merseyside Police name the victims of fatal Southport stabbings - they are Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | Merseyside Police

He is charged with the murders of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Rudakubana is also charged with the attempted murders of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He was remanded to youth detention accommodation and will next appear in court in October.