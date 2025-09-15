Southport inquiry to hear from families of Alice, Bebe and Elsie

The public inquiry into last year’s tragic Southport attack resumes at Liverpool Town Hall today (September 15).

The inquiry comes after Axel Rudakubana was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years for murdering Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29, 2024.

Speaking last week, the solicitor of Alice, Elsie and Bebe’s families, Christopher Walker, director of serious injury law at Bond Turner, said: “My clients, the three bereaved families, hope the inquiry will leave no stone unturned in establishing the facts around what led to this day.”

Last week, the inquiry heard impact statements from families of surviving children, who cannot be named, dance teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Liddle and businessman Jonathan Hayes.

Today, the inquiry at Liverpool Town Hall will hear impact evidence from the families of Alice, Elsie and Bebe.

Rudakubana, who was 17 when he carried out the attack, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism - in the form of an Al Qaeda manual. Both items were discovered following searches of his home by police.

Following his guilty plea, it was revealed that Rudakubana was referred to the government anti-extremism scheme Prevent three times before the murders and excluded from Formby Range High School amid concerns over his fixation with violence.

The first phase of the inquiry will hear details of these previous incidents, as well as analysis of his involvement with the criminal justice system, education, engagement with social and health care services and his relationship with his family.

A second phase of the inquiry is expected to examine the wider issues of children and young people being drawn into extreme violence.