A busy bus stop is will temporarily close and move to another location will improvement works are carried out.

South Side bus stop will be relocated to the Crescent.

The closure comes as part of Fylde Council’s efforts to improve public transport provisions and traffic efficiency in St Annes by providing a new bus lay-by in the area.

A spokesperson for the council said: “In addition to the temporary bus stop at the Crescent, passengers are encouraged to continue to utilise the bus shelters near the Lord Derby and M&S for services towards Blackpool and Lytham.”

Ways to enhance Clifton Street in Lytham for residents, visitors, and businesses while preserving its heritage charm is also being explored.

Proposed improvements include upgrading Victorian-style streetlights with energy-efficient heritage-style columns featuring banner arms, hanging baskets, electrical sockets, and integrated artwork.

The council is also investigating solutions for uneven pavements caused by tree root expansion. Many of the trees, located on privately owned land, have led to pavement heave, creating trip hazards and injuries.

Cllr Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “ Work on the trees in Lytham can now move forward, following the successful completion of other key projects.

“With capacity now freed up, our regen team is committed to focusing on addressing long-standing concerns about pavement safety while ensuring the town’s green spaces are protected and enhanced.

“Dovetailed with this work will be improvements to the Victorian-style streetlights.”

She added: “This next phase is a vital step in maintaining a safe environment for residents and visitors, and we remain committed to finding the best solutions that balance heritage, safety, and sustainability.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and support as we move forward with this important project.”

A full public engagement process will follow once investigations determine the best course of action.