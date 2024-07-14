Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers who brought a historic lifeboat back to Fleetwood and have spent years on a restoration mission are desperately trying to find a new place to keep the vessel.

The 41ft Ann Letitia Russell helped save more than 150 lives with Fleetwood RNLI from 1939 to 1976 and was one of the longest serving lifeboats on the Fylde coast.

After it was discovered that the vessel was in a poor state in Lowestoft marina, a rescue mission was launched in 2015 and the boat was brought back to her old home port on the back of a flat back lorry.

A determined project got under way to reverse the conversion work which had been carried out and restore Ann Letitia Russell to the lifeboat it had been - and then display the boat as a historic artefact for the town.

The Ann Letitia Russell Rescue Group was set up as a registered charity to help restore the vessel, which was built by Groves & Guttridge of Cowes, Isle of White, and left the builders’ yard for Fleetwood on February 14, 1939.

However, after years of graft and desperate fundraising efforts, the restoration team are now facing a serious problem.

Jeff Jackson, of the Friends of Ann Letitia Russell, sent out a desperate SOS amidt fears that all that hard work may come to nothing because the vessel is having to be moved from its current base on Fleetwood docks - and has nowhere else to go.

If a suitable site can’t be found, there are fears the lifeboat may end up being lost to memory afterall, after years of trying to save it.

The message,posted on social media, stated: “A cry for help. Eight years ago, thanks to the power of Facebook and the remarkable people of Fleetwood - we were able to raise a rescue committee to save the old Fleetwood lifeboat, the Ann Letitia Russell.

“We have worked to the best of our ability to get her ready for restoration and to have her displayed.

“We are now in the predicament of losing her, due to lack of interest and not being able to find anywhere to permanently display her under cover.

“For the last seven years we have been in the compound of Associated British Ports who have been extremely generous in letting us stay for free. We can’t thank them enough for their generosity.

“Sadly, due to illnesses and some of our committee passing away, we are now short of volunteers for fundraising and maintenance.

“We have also, for the first time, had to pay for our storage, which has made a large hole in our resources.

“Please, if anyone can shine a light on a possible storage location or can help in fundraising, we would be very grateful.

“Please let’s get this iconic part of Fleetwood in a safe place and restored.”

Anyone who can help, in anyway, can contact the group on their Facebook page, Ann Letitia Russell Lifeboat, here: https://www.facebook.com/ON813/?locale=en_GB