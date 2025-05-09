'Sophisticated' cannabis farm spanning two floors uncovered in Freckleton drug raid

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 17:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police uncovered a large cannabis farm spread across two floors of a property in Freckleton.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in the town on Wednesday afternoon following intelligence received from the local community.

Inside, they discovered a sophisticated cultivation set-up used to grow a substantial quantity of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police uncovered a large cannabis farm spread across two floors of a property in FreckletonPolice uncovered a large cannabis farm spread across two floors of a property in Freckleton
Police uncovered a large cannabis farm spread across two floors of a property in Freckleton | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The plants have since been seized and removed from the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Unfortunately, nobody was present when we paid our visit, however enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”

Investigations remain ongoing.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:FreckletonLancashire PolicePlantsInvestigations
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice