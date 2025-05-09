'Sophisticated' cannabis farm spanning two floors uncovered in Freckleton drug raid
Officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in the town on Wednesday afternoon following intelligence received from the local community.
Inside, they discovered a sophisticated cultivation set-up used to grow a substantial quantity of cannabis.
The plants have since been seized and removed from the scene.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Unfortunately, nobody was present when we paid our visit, however enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”
Investigations remain ongoing.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.