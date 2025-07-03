Some of the biggest regeneration projects shaping Blackpool

Blackpool is being transformed as major regeneration projects across the town move forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the notable schemes aimed at bringing a fresh, modern look and sustainable jobs into the town, thanks to multi-million pound investments.

Out go old, crumbling buildings reflecting badly on the resort, in come new developments offering a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde View

Fylde View, the new office development which will be home to 3,000 civil servants in Blackpool | National World

The 215,000 square foot Fylde View is the new building bringing 3,000 civil servants into Blackpool town centre, as part of the wider Talbot Gateway development. This £100 million workspace will house over 3,000 Service Delivery staff from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The building, oficially opened by The Minister for Transformation, Andrew Western in May this year, is located off East Topping Street on King Street and is designed to be a central hub for DWP employees on the Fylde coast.

MOD building

Artist's impression of how the six-storey MOD office block currently under construction | Blackpool Council

A new Ministry of Defence (MOD) office building is currently under construction in Blackpool's Talbot Gateway area. This 53,000 square foot, purpose-built structure will house up to 1,100 staff from the MOD's Defence Business Services (DBS). The six-storey office block is part of a larger £350 million regeneration of the Talbot Gateway and is expected to be completed in 2027

Multiversity

An artists impression of how the Multiversity in Blackpool will look | nw | nw

Blackpool's Multiversity is a planned state-of-the-art learning facility, yet another part of the larger £350 million regeneration project for the Talbot Gateway area. It will be a campus for Blackpool and The Fylde College, focusing on higher education and technical and professional learning and replacing the existing college facilities on Park Road with modern, state-of-the-art buildings. . The Multiversity, on a site bounded by Cookson Street, George Street, Grosvenor Street, and Milbourne Street, aims to bring new life and vibrancy to the town center by offering a wide range of courses and attracting students and staff. It's expected to open in September 2027, with the capacity to host around 3,500 students and staff.

Central Blackpool

The Blackpool Central will transform this part of the resort | Third party

The Blackpool Central project is a major £300 million redevelopment of the former Blackpool Central Railway Station site into a world-class visitor attraction and leisure destination. It aims to boost the local economy by creating jobs and attracting more visitors. The project includes the demolition of the hulking old Bonny Street Police Station and the creation of indoor theme parks, a large public square, hotels, restaurants, and a multi-story car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Enterprise Zone

Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone | Third party

The main new development at Blackpool Enterprise Zone is the construction of a new £18.5 million road connecting Common Edge Road and Amy Johnson Way, which is expected to be completed later this year. This new road will unlock development land for commercial projects, including a new data center demonstrator at Silicon Sands. Additionally, a new £6 million sports village, Common Edge Community Sports Village, opened in 2023, providing new sports facilities and freeing up land for commercial development.

Revoe Sports Village

A plan showing potential development at Blackpool FC and off Central Drive | Third party

Revoe Community Sports Village is a project, adjacent to Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road stadium, focused on improving community sports facilities and supporting the club's development. It will include two all-weather, floodlit sports pitches (one full-size 11-a-side and one FA-sized 5-a-side) and supporting infrastructure like changing rooms and public realm space. The facility will be used by the local community and Blackpool FC's women's and girls' teams, as well as for various community sports programs. The project also involves the redevelopment of the East Stand at Bloomfield Road stadium, enhancing facilities and creating more space for fans on match days. The sports village aims to regenerate a deprived area of Blackpool, promote healthier lifestyles, and provide better access to sports facilities for the community

Yates Wine Bar

Artist's impression of a revamped Yates Wine Lodge | Third prty

The Yates Wine Bar on Blackpool’s South Shore promenade is undergoing a major, multi-million pound regeneration project. The plan is to restore the locally listed building, which has fallen into dilapidation, and transform it into a venue with a bar, restaurant, and hotel with an event space. The project aims to enhance the building's Art Deco features while incorporating contemporary elements.