A first-of-its-kind football club is getting ready for kick off in Cleveleys.

Located at Manor Beach Primary School, Thornton-Cleveleys, the Solo Parents United Football Club - SP United, is being launched on Wednesday, April 24.

The first-of-its-kind solo parents football club will be held every Wednesday evening from April 24 at Manor Beach PS, Thornton-Cleveleys.

READ MORE: I am a mum of five living in a house with mould so bad you can taste it Sign up for our free newsletters now Founder of Solo Parents United Northwest Facebook group Ste Walker is launching the first ever Solo Parents United North West Football Club in the UK.

His aim for the non profit community group is to reduce isolation, depression, anxiety and the risk of suicide. Funded by Lancashire County Council who Ste also works for, the football club will run Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm.

Ste, who runs the group with 10 other solo mums and dads, said: “This is going to be in Cleveleys where I have secured a school, a bvenue for indoors and outdoors football for under 7's, under 8's and under 12's to start with. “We have events in Chorley, Preston, Fylde and Wyre in the main, but do cover the North west and are accessible online for the whole of the UK for solo parents.

“This is for solo parent families out there who are not aware of us. They don't need to be on their own struggling when we have a group who understand their needs and can offer support, friendship and care.” You can follow the Facebook page HERE.