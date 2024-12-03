A soft play centre in Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre has announced its immediate closure.

Jungle Mania - a soft play centre that first opened its doors in December 2023 - announced it would be closing permanently on Monday.

The owners said issues with their lease was the reason for the closure.

Junglemania soft play area in Blackpool. | National World

A spokesman for Jungle Mania said: “Unfortunately, we are unable to agree lease terms with the landlord.

“As a result, we have had to close the doors to Jungle Mania Blackpool permanently.

“Our valued Play Pass holders and any customers who have made future bookings will be contacted via email/phone to arrange refunds.

“Thank you to all our regular customers and we wish you a happy Christmas and New Year.”

The centre provided interactive games, ball pits, slides, a ninja course and much more.

There was also a café serving a selection of hot foods and specialty coffees.

Amy Ashcroft, General Manager of Jungle Mania, told the Gazette last month that the centre had many loyal members.

She said: “I feel that although it is very good commercial wise for holidaymakers, it also has a great sense of community and for me community is a really big part of Blackpool.

“When I started working here that is what I wanted to focus on.

“We have got a lot of loyal members who have been coming since before I even started working here and I just want to build on that.”

Posting on social media, she said the closure had “nothing to do with [her] amazing team who worked so hard to get the centre flourishing like it was.”

“We completely turned that centre around with our hard work and passion. I am so proud of you all and know you will shine wherever you are.

“It really is a shame and I will miss our amazing members but I am sure there are more adventures to come.”