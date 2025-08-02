A visitor to a Blackpool churchyard who was saddened to see a memorial wall surrounded by unsightly rubbish has called it ‘disgraceful’.

Daniel Goodare, a visitor from Scotland, was visiting the grave of a family member at the Marton Church Burial Ground, off Preston New Road, when he noticed how untidy it was.

There were drinks cans, crisp packet and what appeared to be building rubble at the back and sides of a memorial wall, were relatives cam come to pay their respects.

Some of the rubbish by the memorial wall at the Marton Church Burial Ground in Blackpool | Third party

Daniel says it should be tidied up and kept in a good state and not used as a “dumping ground.”

He said: “I think it is disgraceful to use the memorial wall at the Marton Church Burial ground as the place to throw all the rubble and litter.

“My wife’s aunt is buried at the cemetery and we went to tidy up the grave. It’s near the memorial wall and I noticed the awful mess behind it.

“It looks like all the garbage is being dumped there. Lots of rubble as well. Not sure who put it there, but my father in law tells me it’s been like that for some years.

“It seems such a shame .”

Blackpool Council does not own the land, as some residentrs believe, but provide support.

A spokesman said: “The churchyard is not owned by the council but we do provide help with he grass cutting the hedgrows.

“We will now look to help get this cleared away.”