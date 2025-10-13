Blackpool’s skyline is about to shine brighter than ever as the Lightpool Festival returns this October half-term - promising a spectacular celebration of creativity, light and performance for all ages.

What is the Lightpool Festival?

The Lightpool Festival has become one of Blackpool’s most anticipated autumn events, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

The festival showcases a vibrant mix of light-based art, immersive 3D projections and family-friendly entertainment across multiple indoor and outdoor locations throughout the town.

It runs alongside the iconic Blackpool Illuminations, which stretch six miles along the Promenade and continue to glow until January 4, 2026.

Heritage trams return to the tracks

One of the festival’s biggest highlights this year is the return of Blackpool’s beloved heritage trams, following extensive restoration and safety checks.

Two iconic vehicles - HMS Blackpool and vintage double-decker Tram 717 - will run Illumination Tours three times a night on Wednesdays through Sundays during the festival.

The trams will travel between Pleasure Beach and Little Bispham, offering passengers one of the best ways to experience the world-famous Illuminations.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children, including unlimited tram travel on the same day.

Departures are scheduled at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm from Pleasure Beach.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, said: “We’re thrilled to see these much-loved trams return to service for the special tours during the Lightpool Festival.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to make sure they meet modern safety standards, and we can’t wait to welcome passengers aboard.”

Dazzling new light projections

This year’s programme will also see some of Blackpool’s best-known landmarks transformed after dark, with new large-scale light projections illuminating the town from 6pm to 10pm nightly.

At the heart of the show will be the Tower & Golden Mile Light Show - a collaboration between artists Greg McLenahan and Mitch Bailey, featuring a synchronised light performance stretching from the Blackpool Toweralong the Golden Mile.

Over at the Wedding Chapel, artist Ant Dickenson will debut Sun Glitter - a serene projection inspired by sunlight dancing on water, turning the curved glass façade into a canvas of calm, rippling light.

Meanwhile, St John’s Church will host Synaptic Lights by Lightspray Visual, a vivid, immersive installation using colour and motion to explore connections between nature and the mind.

Organisers say the projections are designed to “transform familiar places into something magical,” encouraging visitors to see Blackpool in a new light.

A celebration of creativity and community

The Lightpool Festival continues to celebrate Blackpool’s rich artistic heritage, its connection to the Illuminations and the town’s enduring spirit of creativity.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Heritage trams are a huge part of our history, and it’s wonderful to see them back on the tracks for Lightpool.

“This event really captures what makes Blackpool special - its mix of history, innovation and family fun.”

Festival dates and key info

Dates: October 15 – November 1, 2025

Cost: Free (except for tram tours)

Locations: Various across Blackpool, including the Promenade, Wedding Chapel and St John’s Church

Tram Tours: £15 adults / £10 children – book online via Blackpool Transport

Illuminations: Running nightly until January 4, 2026

For full details, event times and the latest updates, visit lightpoolfestival.com.