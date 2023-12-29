When Sandra Kirkham cared for a loved one in their final days, her focus naturally shifted away from herself and she began an endless cycle of eating takeaways and convenience food.

Slimming World consultant Sandra Kirkham

She had spent hours at hospital and in a constant round of tests and admissions but after losing her loved one she decided to focus on something new and positive so she threw herself into losing weight and getting fit and healthy, and in turn this gave her a career she loved.

Sandra, of Stalmine, said: “I stopped looking after me, I had started heavily relying on takeaways and convenience food. Sadly, when my loved one passed away I knew I had to lose weight, so I joined my local Slimming World group”.

“As an emotional eater, I consoled myself with food. I ate when I was sad or anxious and I used food to cope with my difficulties. Unsurprisingly, my weight kept going up.

"I lived to eat, and my love for food was focused on high fat ‘treats’ like takeaways, cake, crisps and chocolate. Then I’d feel guilty, which would make me want to eat even more. I’d become stuck in that vicious cycle.

Once I started with Slimming World, I was making versions of familiar meals.

I love a roast chicken dinner and I didn’t need to miss out on this, as long as I cooked it without any oil and removed any visible fat, I could enjoy the roasties, veg and chicken and some gravy and Yorkshire puddings! Instead of skipping breakfast, I started having Weetabix with skimmed milk and berries, and for lunch I’d eat something like a home-made salad and omelette. My new routine completely transformed my mindset around food. Rather than eating until I was uncomfortably full to smother my feelings, I was enjoying balanced, filling meals throughout the day. After two weeks I’d lost 9lbs!

I found that one of the big benefits of going to group was listening to the other members talk about their obstacles and how they’d overcome them.

But what were Sandra's secrets to success?

Tackling my trigger food

During a chat about trigger foods, I realised that chocolate was mine – I couldn’t have just a few and stop – so I decided that I just wouldn’t buy them. Making that choice, and walking past the chocolate in the supermarket, felt really empowering.

Time-saving recipe ideas

When I moved house, I got some great tips from the other people at my group. One told me they found the frozen Slimming World Free Food Lunch Bowls from Iceland a lifesaver, as you could just pop them in the microwave, while another said they loved the Slimming World’s Meals for One cookbook for whipping up something quick and easy from scratch.

Making my own fakeaways

I’d been convinced life wouldn’t be the same without my takeaways, so I loved hearing about everyone’s favourite fakeaways. Mine was fish and chips which I quickly mastered. I’d either make my own breadcrumbs use panko breadcrumbs and the tips around making Slimming World chips are always epic!

Sandra had always tried to keep herself active by teaching line dancing classes, but as she gained weight this became harder and harder to do, she felt out of breath and struggled to hold a full class. Since losing 4 stone with Slimming World, she has been able to enjoy her line dancing classes to the full plus so much more.

“Now I’m full of energy and no longer out of breath, I sleep better and I have so much more confidence. Instead of hiding away at home, I’m enjoying life and all the opportunities that come my way including retraining as a Slimming World Consultant and teaching line dancing, I have recently moved to the Fylde Coast, and I am so excited to be launching my new group at Stalmine Village Hall”.