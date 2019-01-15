Slimming champs meet TV star

A TV presenter has described two Fylde coast weight loss consultants as “worth their weight in gold”.

As Slimming World enters its 50th year in 2019, two local consultants marked the occasion by attending the annual Slimming World Awards – where they met TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show the X Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell, who opened her first Slimming World group in 1969.

Natalie Meadows, who runs a Slimming World group at Blackpool Unitarian Church, Blackpool and Laura Dovey, who has groups at Hope Church, Lytham and the Drive Methodist Church, St Annes, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Rylan and said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World and start its golden year.

Natalie said: “Not only have our members lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved health, boosted confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.”

Ryan said: “Every one of the slimmers I met spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant and group every week, so people like Natalie and Laura are clearly worth their weight in gold.”