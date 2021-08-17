Skip goes up in flames at Blackpool industrial estate

One fire engine from South Shore attended the scene at the Sycamore Trading Estate in Squires Gate Lane at around 2.20pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel and one fog spike to douse the flames.

Crews then removed the fire-damaged material from the skip.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.