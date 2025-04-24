When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Heritage Coffee Shop, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DW Rated 4 on March 21.

Dunes Café, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN Rated 3 on March 21.

Flavour Fusion, Church Street, Blackpool, FY3 1QE Rated 3 on March 21.

Mandarin, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Rated 2 on March 20.

Wok Inn, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1RA Rated 1 on March 20.