Six flats in Blackpool to become 'limited housing support' apartments if plans get green light
An application has been lodged with Blackpool Council planners for a Certificate of Lawfulness of Proposed Use or Development (CLPUD) relating to the proposed use of 6 apartments on Finchley Road, off Gynn Square.
It is proposed that the six apartments are used for use as six self-contained apartments with limited housing support in the property, a sizeable semi-detached house.
In seeking a Lawfulness Certificate, applicants My Space Housing Solutions argue that a planning application is not needed as the proposals do not amount to a ‘change of use’.
In a planning statement on behalf of the applicants, De Pol town planners stated: “It is considered that the flats at the property benefit form an unrestricted C3 ( flats/ houses) use and therefore there is no change of use and no restriction on the flats being used individually for this purpose.
“Each of the six flats will provide a home for people referred by Blackpool’s Housing Options team on the basis of a need for housing.
“Each tenant will sign up to a shorthold tenancy agreement, the same as any other landlord/tenant arrangement, and the applicant will provide minimum support necessary to facilitate independent living.
“All tenants will be adults and over the age of 18 years.”
My Space Housing Solutions would provide support such as helping the occupants understand tenant responsibilities; Advice in financing and managing a budget; understanding a good neighbour agreement; signposting tenants to other services and specialised agencies as required; support on isolation; and keeping themselves safe.
The support provided at the apartments would be limited and provide for wholly independent living.
The planning statement concluded: “After taking account of relevant legislation, planning permission is accordingly not required for the proposed use which could lawfully take place within the subject premises.
“A Lawful Development Certificate (LDC) should therefore be granted. “