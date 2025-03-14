Six fire engines respond to incident at commercial building in Westby-with-Plumptons

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 18:22 BST
A road was closed in both directions as firefighters responded to an incident at a commercial building in Westby-with-Plumptons.

Six fire engines from South Shore, Blackpool, St Annes, Bispham, Fulwood and Preston were dispatched to the scene on Cropper Road at around 4.55pm today.

The aerial ladder platform from Preston was also deployed to assist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Six fire engines were called to an incident at a commercial building in Westby-with-Plumptonsplaceholder image
Six fire engines were called to an incident at a commercial building in Westby-with-Plumptons | Contributed

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a main line jet, two hose reels, ventilation unit and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the flames.

The road was also closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is access on foot to the housing estate and any vehicles left there can be collected later.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonFulwoodBisphamSt Annes
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice