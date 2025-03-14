A road was closed in both directions as firefighters responded to an incident at a commercial building in Westby-with-Plumptons.

Six fire engines from South Shore, Blackpool, St Annes, Bispham, Fulwood and Preston were dispatched to the scene on Cropper Road at around 4.55pm today.

The aerial ladder platform from Preston was also deployed to assist.

Six fire engines were called to an incident at a commercial building in Westby-with-Plumptons | Contributed

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a main line jet, two hose reels, ventilation unit and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the flames.

The road was also closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“There is access on foot to the housing estate and any vehicles left there can be collected later.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”