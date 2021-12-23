Officers closed Dickson Road from the points of Eaves Street/Richmond Road, Pleasant Street and Wilton Parade after the fire broke out in a laundry room at around 6pm.

The fire service said the hotel was 'unused', but did not provide the address or name of the business.

A fire service spokesman said: "Six fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham and St Anne’s attended a fire in an unused hotel on the promenade in Blackpool.

"The fire involved a laundry on the ground floor at the rear of the building.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reels, two jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "Dickson Road is closed from the points of Eaves Street/Richmond Road, Pleasant Street and Wilton Parade due to a fire in the area.

"Please try to avoid the area while we resolve the situation and thank you for your patience."

Dickson Road in Blackpool was closed by police due to a fire (Credit: Google)

Traffic was building in the area while motorists attempted to avoid the closure.