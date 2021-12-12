Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform sent to fire at Blackpool Tower

This morning, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform have been deployed to Blackpool Tower following reports of smoke in the building.

Taking to Twitter, Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that there was full evacuation of the Tower, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are now doing a full search of the building to establish where the smoke has originated.

Firefighters are currently searching Blackpool Tower, to establish where the smoke has come from. Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police also confirmed they had received a call at 11:30 am regarding smoke presence at Blackpool Tower, first appearing at around 10:15 am, however police did not attend the scene.