Six fire crews respond to overnight fire at Central Drive hotel

A fire at a hotel in Central Drive has been tackled by firefighters overnight.



Six fire engines were mobilised after a fire at the Almar Hotel at 2.37am.

Crews from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham and St Annes attended with the ground floor "well alight" on arrival.

A section of Central Drive was closed by police whilst firefighters tackled the fire.

No one has been reported injured.

Fire crews at the scene at Almar Hotel in Central Drive this morning (November 25)

A fire spokesman said: "The ground floor was well alight and firefighters used eight breathing apparatus and four hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"At 3.23am, the fire was extinguished and firefighters began the scene safe."

CSI were seen visiting the hotel this morning.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.