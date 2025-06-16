Sisters and celebrities send birthday wishes to Maureen Nolan as she turns 70

Well wishes have poured in for singer and actress Maureen Nolan as she celebrates her 70th birthday.

Maureen, best known as a member of the iconic Irish pop group The Nolans, received heartfelt messages from her sisters as she celebrated her birthday on June 14.

Anne wrote: “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous sister inside and out, @maureennolanofficial. You are loving, generous, thoughtful, caring, and incredibly talented, truly one of the kindest souls I know, and I’m so lucky to call you my sister. I love you so much. Wishing a very happy birthday.”

Well wishes have poured in for singer and actress Maureen Nolan as she celebrates her 70th birthday. | Contributed

Coleen also shared her love on social media: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister @maureennolanofficial. Thank you for always being there for me, you truly do deserve the most amazing day, because you’re the most amazing, thoughtful, loveliest person I know and I’m so glad you’re my sister. Love you.”

Maureen has remained a beloved figure in both music and theatre over the decades.

Alongside her sisters, Maureen found fame in the 1970s and '80s as part of The Nolans, known for hits like ‘I’m In the Mood for Dancing.’

Away from pop stardom, she has built an acclaimed stage career, with standout roles in musicals such as Blood Brothers, Footloose, Menopause the Musical and Calendar Girls.

Former Blue star Anthony Costa, who appeared alongside Maureen in Blood Brothers, was among the celebrities sending their best wishes, writing: “Happy birthday @maureennolanofficial.”

A proud supporter of Blackpool’s vibrant entertainment scene, Maureen recently appeared at the VIP opening night of Grease the Musical at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, accompanied by sister Anne.

Now celebrating a milestone birthday, Maureen continues to inspire fans with her resilience and enduring talent - and judging by the outpouring of love, she remains as adored as ever.