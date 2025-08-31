Siri saved my life when I was being beaten and sexually abused, says Blackpool mum

William Lailey / SWNS

A young woman has told how 'Siri' saved her life as she was being beaten and sexually abused by her convicted criminal partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma-Louise Kelly, 34, was attacked by her then boyfriend Lee Thomas, 45, at her home in Chorley, Lancs., on January 11 earlier this year after they came back from dinner together.

The mum of one was slapped, punched, kicked, strangled as well as verbally and sexually abused for over 30 mins by Thomas who has since been imprisoned for six years and four months for his horrific actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police only arrived at her house and arrested Thomas after Emma-Louise shouted at Siri to "call 999" whilst she was helplessly at Thomas's mercy.

Victims of sexual offences have a statutory right to anonymity in England and Wales under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992, however, Emma-Louise has waived her right to anonymity in order to speak out.

She hopes by sharing her story it will empower other victims of domestic abuse or sexual offences to come forward and get the justice they deserve. Emma-Louise said: "I thought I was going to die - I was desperate and helpless.

William Lailey / SWNS

"I was being punched, kicked, and abused. The whole time I was scared and all I could think about was my little girl. I was shouting for Alexa and Siri to call 999 and the police about ten minutes into it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't speak to the operator over the phone but the police turned up at my house about 20 mins later and stopped it. They must have traced my phone number to the house. I'm so grateful for Siri for connecting to the police as if she didn't I might not be here - she saved my life.

"I know what happened to me wasn't my fault. I think other women should read my story and hopefully find the strength to do the same, so that perpetrators can't keep getting away with it."

Emma-Louise first met Thomas in 2022 at a drug recovery hub where she was volunteering, revealing that they "hit off" straight away. She said: "We hit off as soon as we met each other. It didn't take long until we were in a relationship and things became official.

"He seemed like a nice guy taking steps to change his life for the better like I was."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtesy of Emma-Louise Kelly /

Emma-Louise grew up in Blackpool, Lancs., where she was a DJ for 12 years from 2007 aged 16. Whilst there and in the scene she said she "fell in with the wrong crowd" and often binge drank and took party drugs.

She said: "I would often drink a lot and take party drugs. Performing in clubs as a DJ was great but my lifestyle wasn't and I was suffering." She lived this lifestyle for a decade until in 2017 her dad, Nicholas, passed aged 55 in March as well as giving birth to her daughter, now aged seven, in October, she decided she needed a change.

Emma then searched for a new home and moved to Chorley, Lancs., in 2019. Emma-Louise said: "I wanted to make a change to how I was living, but I couldn't until I moved out of the area. I was glad I made the decision to move."

Courtesy of Emma-Louise Kelly /

After meeting Thomas at the recovery hub Emma-Louise said it initially seemed he had appeared to have turned his life around though it transpired he was secretly using drugs. He also kept returning to his ex-partner in Rawtenstall, who she said was also a user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time unbeknownst to Emma-Louise he was also part of a gang that flooded Accrington and Rossendale with class A drugs. Emma-Louise said: "In May 2022, I went on holiday and he sent me a voice note just before I got on the plane to come home, saying the heroin had taken over, so he was going back to Rawtenstall to live with her.

"I didn't know what he meant by taking over, I assumed he meant using and not being in a drug gang. He kept going away and then returning and every time I took him back as in the early stages of recovery, you just need the love and support, and you don't want there to be any negativity in your life."

Courtesy of Emma-Louise Kelly /

Thomas, then of Fallbarn Crescent, Rawtenstall was later charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply heroin and MDMA for his role in the gang.

He was then sentenced to four years' imprisonment in February 2024 at Preston Crown Court. Emma-Louise said: "After he was put in jail, I moved on with my life and carried on. Then he got in touch with me about 7 months later in August to say he had done really well in prison, that he'd turned his life around, and that he'd been a recovery mentor inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I decided to give him another chance when he got an early released in September. At first everything was fine. We enjoyed a nice Christmas together and a nice night in on New Year's Eve - I was happy with the relationship."

Courtesy of Emma-Louise Kelly /

Emma-Louise went on to describe how she and Thomas went for a meal on January 11 2025, and after he briefly left to drop the car home, his behaviour changed when he returned. The mum said: "He was getting jealous of people speaking to me - men and women.

"He threatened to glass me in the face - at that point, I thought, 'this isn't the man I know'. He had never been violent towards me in the past, so this was really scary so I decided to go home separately. When I got back, he was already there.

"It was quite apparent he had maybe smoked some crack or taken cocaine, because the look in his eyes was different. Obviously, if someone has been in prison for a long time, working on recovery, and they come out clean, then if they use again, their tolerance is going to be lower."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtesy of Emma-Louise Kelly /

Emma-Louise then described the abuse that unfolded in her house saying it started with slapping, then punching, then kicking. She has told how the assault lasted for around 35 minutes in total.

She said: "He winded me and strangled me until I passed out. When I came back around, he punched me again. The worst part was that he was calm and calculated. He was giving me constant verbal abuse in between his actions.

"There was also sexual assault. He said he was checking to see if I'd cheated on him. It was horrific. It was about ten minutes I began shouting to my Amazon Alexa to call the police and also shouting at my phone 'Hey Siri' and giving the command to call the police.

"Luckily, Siri connected my phone to the 999 service. I didn't speak to the operator but they could hear everything. The operator was trying to hold it together, trying to be professional. When I listened back to the call recording at court, you can hear the operator saying 'oh my god he’s going to kill her'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma-Louise said around 20 minutes later she heard sirens outside before officers entered her house through the front door which was left unlocked after she has arrived home. She has told that Thomas was arrested at the scene and she was seen to by the police.

The mum visited the hospital the next day where doctors performed a head scan and checked for broken bones. Emma-Louise suffered a concussion alongside a cut on her forehead, and bruises all over her body from where Thomas punched and kicked her.

William Lailey / SWNS

Emma-Louise said those who attended the scene "saved her life" as well as the life of her Belgian Malinois dog, named Kiki. Kiki has since had to undergo nine weeks of intensive training at a residential camp due to the trauma after developing anxiety from not being able to leave her crate and "save" Emma-Louise.

Thankfully, her daughter was not at the house at the time of the incident. Thomas, now of Yarrow Road, Chorley, but previously of Rawtenstall, pleaded guilty to assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a sentence of nine years and four months at Preston Crown Court on August 14, made up of a six-year, four-month sentence and a further three-year extended licence period. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period, and a lifetime restraining order was imposed between him and Emma-Louise.

Emma-Louise has since moved away from Chorley with her daughter and her dog. She has also started a new job as a recovery practitioner after working hard at multiple drug and domestic abuse recovery organisations for over three years.

She said: "I want to inspire other women, whether they're in long, abusive relationships or one-off attacks, to know that justice can be served and that they don't have to hide or be ashamed."