The Jockey Club Live has announced Sir Tom Jones will perform a full headline set at Haydock Park Racecourse this summer.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Sir Tom is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time. A multi-award winner, including BRIT Awards and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the legendary Welsh artist wowed fans at Bootle’s Salt and Tar last summer.

He joins Jamie Webster and Becky Hill as headliners for Haydock Park’s 2025 summer season and will take to the stage on July 4, after a day of racing.

Speaking about the upcoming gig, Sir Tom said, “Performing live is the centre of my life and I’m really pleased to be returning to Haydock Park Racecourse to play to such a welcoming audience. The Jockey Club Live shows are exciting dates in my calendar - the fans really enjoy the day so are always sensational. I can’t wait to spend a Summer’s evening with everyone this July.”

The Jockey Club Live events are renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular concert, in an informal and relaxed open-air setting. Throughout 2024, the concert series welcomed some of the nation’s biggest music talents to historic racecourses across the country, with headliners including Busted, James Arthur and Becky Hill.

How to get tickets for Tom Jones at Haydock Park Racecourse

Tickets for Tom Jones at Haydock Park Racecourse will be on sale at 10.00am on Friday, February 21 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10.00am on Wednesday, February 19. Sign up to The Jockey Club Live’s mailing list to access presale. Tickets are priced starting from £36 for presale, and from £41 general sale.