Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:55 BST

Forget Larry the cat, Chorley MP and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay’s Hoyle’s fabulous feline is in the running for a prestigious title.

It’s a case of a battle of the moggies as it’s time to vote for Purr Minister 2024 and Attlee backs himself as a favourite among the feline community.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is preparing for a fur-midable feline face-off, as MPs and Peers have put their cats to a public vote to be crowed Purr Minister 2024. Each cat-didate has submitted a Manifursto explaining why they've got what it takes to rule the House.​

From committing to more pet-friendly properties to cracking down on illegal kitten importing, we want to know which animal welfare policy will be popular amongst our Purr Minister entrants?​

Attlee is a brown tabby Maine Coon cat who is named after the former Labour prime minister Clement Attlee.

His impressive entry to the feline competition reads:

Owner: Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

Why should I be Purr Minister?

  • I know ‘Furrskine' May like the back of my paw.
  • As a DiploCat, I have a firm claw on international diplomacy and strengthening inter-purrlimentary ties. 
  • I respect the hiss-tory of Purr-liament. 
  • I will purr-tect the parliamentary community. 
  • I’ll be an ‘Advocate’ for ensuring fellow felines having a purrfect experience in the House. 

Voting is meow open HERE.

Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Thursday, November 21.

