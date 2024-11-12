Sir Lindsay Hoyle's cat Attlee in the running to become Purr Minister 2024
It’s a case of a battle of the moggies as it’s time to vote for Purr Minister 2024 and Attlee backs himself as a favourite among the feline community.
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is preparing for a fur-midable feline face-off, as MPs and Peers have put their cats to a public vote to be crowed Purr Minister 2024. Each cat-didate has submitted a Manifursto explaining why they've got what it takes to rule the House.
From committing to more pet-friendly properties to cracking down on illegal kitten importing, we want to know which animal welfare policy will be popular amongst our Purr Minister entrants?
Attlee is a brown tabby Maine Coon cat who is named after the former Labour prime minister Clement Attlee.
His impressive entry to the feline competition reads:
Owner: Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.
Why should I be Purr Minister?
- I know ‘Furrskine' May like the back of my paw.
- As a DiploCat, I have a firm claw on international diplomacy and strengthening inter-purrlimentary ties.
- I respect the hiss-tory of Purr-liament.
- I will purr-tect the parliamentary community.
- I’ll be an ‘Advocate’ for ensuring fellow felines having a purrfect experience in the House.
Voting is meow open HERE.
Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday and the winner will be announced on Thursday, November 21.
