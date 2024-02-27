Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pothole and sinkhole problem plaguing a residential street has become so bad that a woman needed hospital treatment after falling into one.

The pothole problems on Rosslyn Avenue, Preesall, have been ongoing for years.

Nicola Pattrick, who lives close by, got so fed up on behalf of her long-suffering near neighbours that she even became a town councillor to try and get the problem fixed.

But Nicola, who is no longer a member of Preesall Town Council, says the issue is being ignored at Lancashire County Council - and now bigger sinkholes are appearing.

She said: "I started reporting the pothole problem seven years ago and I was always raising the issue on the Pressall and Knott End Community Facebook page.

"I joined Presall Town Council for several years, specifically to try and get something done about the potholes.

"Unfortunately, whenever they repaired them they never seemed to be fixed property.

"Now it's getting worse and there are sinkholes appearing.

"We've even nicknamed one Persephone, after the Ancient Green Queen of the Underworld, because it keeps opning up and is pretty deep.

"You have to laugh or you'd cry - it is really horrendous for people living there and cars really struggle to get down the street."

Recently a woman was walking down the street in the evening and misjudged one of the smaller but deeper potholes, tripping up and seriously injuring her arm. She needed hospital treatment for the injury.

Nicola, 50, who lives on nearby Maplewood Avenue, added: "Several roads around here, including Rosslyn Avenue, were built on sand and when the road breaks, there's nothing underneath.

"They need to be repaired properly or the potholes and sinkholes will keep appearing."