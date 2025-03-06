Late singer Linda Nolan made one “unusual” request for her funeral service in Blackpool - but her family ultimately decided against it.

Dublin-born Linda died aged 65 in January with “her loving siblings by her bedside”.

Linda - who was born in Dublin but moved to Blackpool in her youth - rose to fame in the late 1970s and 1980s with The Nolans, known for hits like "I'm in the Mood for Dancing."

Linda Nolan died aged 65 in January with “her loving siblings by her bedside” | Steve Allen/PA Wire

Her funeral took place at St Paul's Church at the beginning of February, with family, friends and fans gathering to celebrate her life.

The service featured a pink glittery coffin with flowers, reflecting her vibrant personality.

As well as the coffin, Linda’s sister Anne revealed that Linda had also made one unusual request for the service too.

She shared on Good Morning Britain that Linda had jokingly wished for mourners to wear mantillas - traditional lace head scarves.

Anne said: “When they arrived, we thought, 'I think she might've been having a laugh there!'

“That was the kind of humour she had."

The singer’s pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church in Blackpool to applause from members of the public | Dave Nelson

The funeral was attended by her family members wearing pink ribbons, as well as EastEnders actor Shane Richie, comedians Tommy Cannon and Paul Elliott – better known as Paul Chuckle – and singer Lisa Maffia.

Elliott said of Linda: “She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world’s a darker place without her.”

He said they had performed together in pantomimes and at charity functions, and last met for lunch in 2024, adding: “She was just a wonderful person, we always got on well.”

Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of late comedian Les Dawson, also attended, along with Lee Brennan from boyband 911 and Coronation Street actress Jodie Prenger.

In a eulogy, Nolan-Anderson said of Linda: “She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion.

“She would have loved all the fuss today.”

She said losing her hair following her cancer diagnosis was “the worst thing” for Linda, along with the deaths of her husband Brian and sister Bernie.

The funeral was attended by her family members wearing pink ribbons | Dave Nelson

Nolan-Anderson said while it could have “destroyed” a lesser person, “not Linda, instead she chose to help raise millions for cancer research”.

She said Linda showed “courage in the face of adversity”, adding: “It’s time to rest now Linda. The battle is over, you are free.”

A recording of Linda singing When It’s Over was played after the eulogy.

Family members wore black but some had pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, or carried pink handbags.

Linda was also known for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, her Daily Mirror column, and musical theatre appearances in shows such as Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block H.

Outside her TV and musical career, she helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.

Her funeral was held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson, whom she was married to for more than two decades.