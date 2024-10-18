Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Simon Cowell has broken his silence over former X Factor contestant Liam Payne's death.

The head X Factor judge postponed auditions for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this week in Blackpool after hearing of news of his death.

Liam, who had been holidaying in Argentina, died on Wednesday of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, as a result of a fall from the balcony of a hotel’s third-floor, a post-mortem examination report has said.

He is said to be“devastated” after the death of the 31-year-old One Direction star.

Simon Cowell has cancelled today’s Britain's Got Talent auditions in Blackpool as a mark of respect following the tragic death of his friend and One Direction star Liam Payne at the age of 31. | Submitted

He said: “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

“Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you.

“Every tear I have shed is a memory for you.”

Simon pictured with Liam (centre) in happier times and Niall (far left) and Harry (far right). | Submitted

He added: “This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today and I thought about so many times we had together.

“I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused.

“And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”