Simon Cowell breaks silence over Liam Payne's death
The head X Factor judge postponed auditions for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this week in Blackpool after hearing of news of his death.
Liam, who had been holidaying in Argentina, died on Wednesday of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, as a result of a fall from the balcony of a hotel’s third-floor, a post-mortem examination report has said.
He is said to be“devastated” after the death of the 31-year-old One Direction star.
He said: “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.
“Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you.
“Every tear I have shed is a memory for you.”
He added: “This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today and I thought about so many times we had together.
“I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused.
“And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”
