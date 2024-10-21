Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar responsible for a spate of break-ins in Blackpool is facing a year behind bars.

Owen Turner, 39, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with 9 counts of burglaries, one count of criminal damage and one count of theft. He has been given a 12 month prison sentence.

Over several months a series of commercial burglaries had taken place in the resort’s town centre, with businesses having windows smashed and charity boxes and tips jars stolen.

They included a smash an grab at Costa Coffee on Devonshire Road.

PC McGoldrick identified similarities in some of the incidents, and it was suspected that all these burglaries had been carried out by the same individual.

Smashed windows at the Costa Drive Thru on Devonshire Road this morning. | Mark Courtney/National World

This was raised as a problem during a Brunswick PACT meeting, and a resident came forward with critical CCTV evidence of a man causing damage to their property who then went on to commit one of the burglaries in the town centre.

Inspector Jon Campbell-Smith said: "This is why working with the community is so important. We may not have achieved this result without this vital evidence.

"My message to the public is to report any crime to us by calling 101 or reporting online. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency."

Brian Roberts, Chair of the Brunswick PACT, said: "This result highlights the effectiveness of cooperation between PACT groups and the police.

"Working in conjunction with the Neighbourhood Policing team, the residents are making a positive reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour in Brunswick Ward.

"This is one of many recent successes we can chalk up to the great relationship that has been established between Lancashire Police and the local community."