A team from Oxford Archaeology North find Iron Age settlement on new homes site at Bourne Hill, Thornton
A team from Oxford Archaeology North (OAN) have been called to the site at Bourne Hill, off Fleetwood Road, Thornton after evidence of an Iron Age settlement and Roman occupation was uncovred.
Plans to build 158 homes in Thornton could be put on hold after archaeologists excavating land for the development made some significant finds.
Wyre Council, which is liaising with OAN, said: "Ecclestone Homes have applied for planning permission to develop 158 homes on the site at Bourne Hill in Thornton.
"Planning permission is soon to be granted subject to a number of conditions. One of those is to conduct an archaeological survey and this is currently underway.
"So far, excavation works completed by a team of archaeologists from Oxford Archaeology North (OAN) has revealed findings of interest.
"Following the completion of the fieldwork on the site, OAN will produce a post excavation assessment report.
"This report will be submitted to the council before we can agree the next steps."
If the results of the report are significant the development could be halted indefinitely.
Paul Dunn, lead archaeologist from OAN, told the BBC: "Unlike other Iron Age sites in Lancashire we have found ceramics and pottery in Bourne Hill.
"Like other Iron Age excavations in the county the dig at Thornton, had revealed round houses with their surrounding ditches, but the discovery of Iron Age bowls and Roman pottery marked it out from other excavations.
He added: "Lancashire was wet with marshland and settlements tended to be on a hill.
"It is a significant site because there of signs of a long occupation from the Iron Age to Roman Britain."
Aerial photpgrapher Scott Rimmerhas been capturing images and video of the site.
The resident, who lives close to the find and runs Fleetwood in Focus Faccebook page , said: "This is a really exciting development for the area.
"The British Museum are also interested in exhibiting my pictures when the full report comes out.
"It has really captured the online community of the Fylde Coast."
Ecclestone Homes has been contacted for a comment.