Did you know Blackpool Gazette sends out free email newsletters featuring the day’s news, sport and more? Sign up is as easy as dropping us an email.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a loyal servant to Blackpool and the Fylde coast, the Blackpool Gazette has been providing news for you and generations of Blackpool families since 1873.

Our daily newsletter includes everything from daily news to culture, restaurant openings and the latest local sport. We also send the latest breaking news as it happens, when it happens, direct to your inbox.

We’ve recently added to our Gazette newsletters as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can now sign up for a nostalgia-charmed weekly retro newsletter, or an exclusive Blackpool FC newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

Sunny Blackpool | PA

There’s an additional, (but not mandatory) option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a wide range of topics including UK news, Top Buys, property, food or a little distraction content with Weird Britain.

Signing up for a Blackpool Gazette newsletter couldn’t be easier,

Go to the Blackpool Gazette newsletter page here.

Put your email address in the highlighted box at the top,

Tick the box next to the newsletter or newsletters you want to receive,

Scroll down and press the Sign Up button

That’s it! You’ve won!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It only takes a minute and ensures you’ll never miss the news that matters most to you in Blackpool, while also supporting the commitment of our hardworking local journalists.

And, heaven forbid, if you decide our emails aren’t for you anymore, it takes less than a minute to unsubscribe, whenever you want, immediately.