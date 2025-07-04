Showtown’s silly summer takes centre stage from late July

Showtown’s Silly Summer kicks off on 21 July, offering daily family fun with circus skills, magic moments and roaming characters.

Get ready for a summer full of fun and laughter as Showtown launches its Silly Summer extravaganza, running seven days a week from 21st July.

Open daily from 10am to 4pm, this unique family attraction promises a lively mix of performance, interactive activities and unexpected delights.

Unlike a traditional museum Showtown transforms into a dynamic stage where visitors don’t just observe - they participate. From circus skills workshops where you can try your hand at plate spinning and tightrope walking, to roaming characters delivering jokes, tricks and silly surprises, there’s never a dull moment.

Showtown Blackpool has been nominated for two prestigious awards

Visitors can also enjoy pop-up magic moments scattered throughout the venue, adding a sprinkle of wonder to every visit.

The event is designed to engage visitors of all ages, making it the perfect day out for families looking to combine education with entertainment.

Tickets are affordable too, with family tickets starting at just £17.50 and kids’ tickets priced at only £4.50. Booking ahead is recommended to secure your spot in the summer’s most entertaining show - visit Showtown Blackpool to book now.

Adding to the excitement, Showtown has recently been honoured with the Permanent Exhibition of the Year award and has been shortlisted for the prestigious Children in Museums Award, underscoring its status as a must-visit destination for families.

The collection has been bought for the Showtown museum | Local Democracy Reporting Service

For a sneak peek of the fun, energy, and unforgettable moments that await, check out Showtown’s brand-new 2025 showreel online.

Showtown’s Silly Summer is ready to bring joy and wonder to Blackpool this summer-don’t miss out on the fun.