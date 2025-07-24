Wings & Wonders a powerful new cultural partnership in Blackpool

Showtown and the Spitfire Visitor Centre unite for Wings & Wonders - a new ticket and experience exploring Blackpool’s wartime story.

Two of Blackpool’s leading attractions have joined forces to unveil Wings & Wonders - a brand-new cultural collaboration between Showtown and the Spitfire Visitor Centre, officially launched today.

This unique joint offer invites visitors to explore Blackpool’s rich wartime story through two awar -winning venues all with one great-value ticket.

Timed to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War, Wings & Wonders offers a fresh and flexible alternative day out for families, tourists and history lovers.

The new combo ticket delivers over 25% savings and can be used across seven days, making it easy to plan a visit at your own pace.

Showtown’s Chairman, Spencer Phillips, said: “We’re thrilled to launch the Wings & Wonders partnership, a celebration of Blackpool’s resilience, creativity and community spirit.

“This joint ticket brings together two powerful sides of our town’s story. It’s about making heritage accessible, engaging and relevant for new generations.”

As part of the launch, Showtown’s popular Wartime Blackpool exhibition has been extended until Remembrance Sunday, November 9, giving visitors even more time to connect with the town’s wartime past.

Director of the Spitfire Visitor Centre, John Coombes, said: “The links to the Royal Air Force are strong in Blackpool, with the town being recognised as RAF Station Blackpool during the war years, with over 832,000 allied troops passing through training in the resort.

“We are delighted to link with Showtown and expand on their story, by transporting fans of nostalgia back to the realities of life in Blackpool during WW2.”

Both attractions recently earned the prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 with Showtown now ranked among the top 10% of attractions worldwide - a major milestone just one year after opening.

Visitors are encouraged to make the most of Blackpool’s iconic tramway for a simple and sustainable journey between the two venues.

Combo tickets for Wings & Wonders go live at 12pm on Wednesday July 23, offering visitors over 25% off when purchasing a joint ticket to both attractions.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £7.50 for children and can be booked online at www.showtownblackpool.co.uk or purchased in person at Showtown.

Keep your eyes peeled - Showtown’s much-loved 1940s landlady, Mrs Bickershaw, has been spotted visiting the Spitfire Centre, diving into exhibits and sharing wartime tales.