Short film shot in Knott-End wins international awards
A short film shot in Knott-End-On-Sea, and starring local talent, has received national and international acclaim and has won awards in London, Hollywood, Florence, Cannes and more.
From writer and director Christopher C Arkley, Eigengrau is an award-winning short film following Kevin and his friends as they attempt to unravel the mysteries of the phenomenon that is visual noise, and the dire consequences of their exploration into the dark unknown. The film has been a passion project in the pipeline for years, and filming finally began in May 2022 at Hackensall Hall in Knott-End-On-Sea. There has been a lot riding on the film, as not only is it the first film Christopher has Written and Directed, but it is also the first film shot entirely in Knott-End, bringing the Over Wyre village to the film festival circuit.
Released in July 2022, Eigengrau has gone on to receive National and International acclaim, winning Best Thriller at the Florence Film Awards, Runner up for Best Thriller at the Hollywood Gold Awards, Best Edit at the Athens International Film Festival, Best Director at the London Movie Awards, and many more honorable mentions and runner up awards.
Blackpool and the Fylde coast have hosted a number of high-profile filming locations over the past few years, including the Tim Burton film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and one of the latest Star Wars installments.
The film is available to stream on YouTube and Prime Video, or on the Out of the Ark PRoductions Website at www.ootap.co.uk/eigengrau