From writer and director Christopher C Arkley, Eigengrau is an award-winning short film following Kevin and his friends as they attempt to unravel the mysteries of the phenomenon that is visual noise, and the dire consequences of their exploration into the dark unknown. The film has been a passion project in the pipeline for years, and filming finally began in May 2022 at Hackensall Hall in Knott-End-On-Sea. There has been a lot riding on the film, as not only is it the first film Christopher has Written and Directed, but it is also the first film shot entirely in Knott-End, bringing the Over Wyre village to the film festival circuit.