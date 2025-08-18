Shocking footage has emerged showing a man performing wheelies on an e-bike moments before he fatally struck an 86-year-old grandad in Burnley.

Dylan Green, 20, of Helston Close, Burnley, struck “much-loved dad and grandad” Bart O’Hare as he was crossing Accrington Road on March 22, 2024.

Mr O’Hare had been walking to buy fish and chips for his tea when he was hit. He suffered serious injuries and died in hospital nine days later.

Green had been riding a powerful Surron e-bike with a passenger, without wearing a helmet.

The court heard how he was weaving across the road, speeding and performing a wheelie moments before hitting Mr O’Hare - who had looked both ways before beginning to cross the road.

Instead of helping his victim, Green and his passenger fled the scene, picking up the bike and riding off along the pavement. The e-bike has never been recovered.

Green later told his family what had happened before returning to the scene where he was arrested.

In a statement read in court, Mr O’Hare’s daughter said: “You have taken the glue to our family, the man in our lives who would guide us whenever we needed.

“He was a man of the community. This is not just our loss, people looked up to my dad.”

At Preston Crown Court today, Green was sentenced to eight years and three months for causing death by dangerous driving, along with driving without a licence and uninsured.

He was banned from driving for 12 years and four months.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Driving in the way Green did is not and never will be acceptable.

“When the worst-case scenario happens, it leaves behind a wake of devastation to more people than you would imagine.”