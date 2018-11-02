Shock but no horror after Pasaje del Terror marriage proposal

A woman from Birmingham got the shock of her life whilst visiting a Blackpool scare attraction on Halloween.

But it wasn’t a ghost or a vampire that spooked Karis Jarvis, it was her boyfriend Mike Ward proposing halfway through the Pasaje del Terror horror experience at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on their third anniversary.

Financial controller Mike had planned the proposal for weeks and had the ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers ask store worker Karis to marry him whilst wielding a knife.

Karis, 27, said: “I genuinely took a few seconds to register what was going on. I thought ‘how does Michael Myers know my name’ and then I realised.

“I was more shocked than anything else. It was such a lovely thing for him to do and especially all the planning that has gone into it.It’s awesome and adds to all the magic.

“I was a little tearful but then I still had half of the maze still to finish. I was met with champagne at the end to calm me down which was nice.

The couple have been dating for three years.

Although Mike, 33, admits he isn’t as keen on horror movies as his fiancée, the couple have always spent their anniversary at a scare attraction.

Mike said: “For our first year we spent it at Alton Towers Scarefest and then it Warwick Castle.

“I had been planning the proposal for weeks and I even came up from Birmingham to speak to the organisers without Karis knowing.”

And Karis already has plans for the wedding.

Mike had been secretly planning the proposal for weeks.

She said: “Autumn is my favourite time of the year and hopefully we can have the wedding on Halloween which would be perfect.”