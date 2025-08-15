Shoppers have been left shocked after prominent frozen food retailer Heron Foods confirmed it will be closing its Cleveleys store permanently.

The store on Victoria Road West will close its doors for the final time on August 18.

The news was shared in a statement on the store’s social media channels, confirming that the rumours of its closure were true.

In the post, the store said: “It is with great sadness we must let you know that rumours of our Cleveleys store closure are true.

“We have enjoyed being an integral part of this community and providing you with quality products at bargain prices for so long.

“We thank all our customers past and present for your support. The staff will miss you all and thank you for being the wonderful customers that you are."

The store encouraged shoppers to look out for reductions in the coming days as staff prepare to clear stock ahead of the closure.

Heron Foods has been approached for further comment regarding the reasons for the closure and the future of the staff at the Cleveleys branch.