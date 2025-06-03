A new homes development in Blackpool which will add to the resort's much-needed sheltered housing provision will not be slowed down by besig bids.

Last November, Blackpool Council's Planning Committee approved an application to build 25 affordable sheltered accommodation flats on a council-owned site on the corner of Whitegate Drive and Ferguson Road.

It is hoped the scheme, on land formerly occupied by offices at Whitegate Manor, will help meet demand with more than 2,000 people on waiting lists.

Although the scheme was given the go ahead, there were a number of planning conditions placed on the application.

One of these was a stipulacion that “no trees or hedgerows shall be felled or cleared during the main bird nesting season (March to September inclusive) unless written confirmation of the absence of nesting birds by a suitably qualified and experienced ecologist has been submitted to and agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority”.

Last week, notice was given that this condition has now been discharged (satisfactorily met).

A report from the planning officer issued on May 25 said: “The site was visited by an ecologist on 19th March 2025 and the report is dated 21st March 2025, prior to any trees or hedgerows being felled.

“Prior to felling the ecologist did confirm to the Council that they had visited and no obvious active nests were observed onsite and an old nest box was observed and checked, with no nesting material found to be present and no activity relating to it.

“It was therefore confirmed that nesting birds were not present immediately before felling and the condition has been satisfied.”

The scheme, drawn up by architects Cassidy and Ashton, will feature a mix of one and two-bedroom fully accessible flats which will be managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing and have a warden call system.

Residents of sheltered accommodation must be aged over 55, or can be younger if they have a disability. There will be a lift to the upper floors, an alarm system, a warden and outside space for mobility scooters. The site is also next door to the council's Independent Living Centre which offers services to people with mobility issues.

Tyson Construction began preliminary works February in preparation for the upcoming construction to begin. with an estimated completion date of summer 2026.

Blackpool Council has secured grant funding from Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme to support the initiative.