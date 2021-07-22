Shed catches fire in garden of home in Blackpool

Emergency crews were called to extinguish an outbuilding which had caught fire in South Shore.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 7:22 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 7:24 am

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Common Edge Road at around shortly after 3.20pm yesterday (July 21).

The incident involved a shed which had caught alight in the garden of a domestic property, the fire service said.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Crews were at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

