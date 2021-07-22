Shed catches fire in garden of home in Blackpool
Emergency crews were called to extinguish an outbuilding which had caught fire in South Shore.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 7:22 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 7:24 am
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Common Edge Road at around shortly after 3.20pm yesterday (July 21).
The incident involved a shed which had caught alight in the garden of a domestic property, the fire service said.
Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
Crews were at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.