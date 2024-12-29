Severe disruption expected on Lancashire rail line after Christmas theft of £100k power cables

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Dec 2024, 11:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Severe disruption is expected on one of Lancashire’s busiest rail lines after power cables worth £100,000 were stolen over Christmas.

Network Rail has warned passengers to be prepared for delays to services travelling between Chorley and Bolton throughout Sunday following the theft, with the rail operator forced to close the line in order to replace the cables and carry out tests on the system before reopening.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Work on the lines / Network RailWork on the lines / Network Rail
Work on the lines / Network Rail

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

With trains to Preston also impacted, Network Rail said that they are working with local police to find the culprits, with the stolen cable having previously provided electrical power to the new overhead line equipment installed as part of the new electrification of the line between Wigan and Bolton.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am very sorry to passengers who will be impacted by the rail closure," Christian Irwin, Network Rail's capital delivery director, told the BBC. "We are working closely with the British Transport Police to provide additional security measures and to find and prosecute those accountable.”

Also, while you’re here...

Lancashire town full of British pubs with open fires officially named UK's 2nd cosiest

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

13 incredible pictures inside Blowing Sands, Blackpool's oldest historic cottage on the market

Related topics:Network RailLancashireDisruptionTrainsPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice