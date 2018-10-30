Seven-year-olds gear up for five-mile ride in aid of Meningitis Now – all their own idea

These two young friends got on their bikes and used some serious pedal power to raise money for a charity close to their hearts.

Robin Hurst and Lily Corbett, both aged seven, who both attend Heyhouses School, in St Annes, came up with the idea of the fundraiser themselves – in aid of Meningitis Now.

They learned about the charity and its work, after a youngster from another local school – Edward Dee who attended Clifton Primary School – died of meningitis in 2016.

Their school had previously carried out fundraising and the girls felt inspired to do something themselves.

They rode their bikes – accompanied by their dads to supervise them – just over five miles, from Blackpool’s North Pier to St Annes Pier.

They received sponsorship and collected cash donations along the way.

So far, their online sponsorship page has raised £380, with more to come in from cash collection tins.

Robin’s proud mum, Amy Robinson, said she was really pleased with how well the girls had done.

She said: “I am so proud with two little girls coming up with this idea themselves.

“It was actually Lily who suggested it and Robin said she wanted to help, because they are friends.

“They knew about Meningitis Now because of a local lad Edward, who passed away from the condition. There has been fundraising locally and at school for meningitis before.

“Robin said she wanted to raise money to pay for research, which would help people and save lives. It’s just so nice she wanted to help other people.

“They both wanted to raise awareness about meningitis too, they wore their Meningitis Now T-shirts for the bike ride and handed out the symptoms cards to educate people.

“They rode from North Pier to St Annes Pier, with their dads supervising them, and were treated to an ice cream at the end.

“They both absolutely loved doing it. They already want to do something else again in the future.

“I feel really proud of them. It was all their own idea – they wanted to do something to help other people.

“They are both very thoughtful and very kind.

“Robin has a little brother, who is only six months old, and she is always doing things for him and helping me.

“I think in this day and age, it’s nice to recognise when young people have done something good like this.

“It might inspire others to do the same and encourage them to do more in the future.”