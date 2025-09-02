Seven people were arrested after trouble flared during Fleetwood Town’s clash with Barrow at the weekend.

Police made the arrests before, during and after Saturday’s League Two fixture at the SO Legal Stadium, which the away team won 1-0.

Offences included possession of Class A drugs, common assault and possession of flares.

Cumbria Police said the operation was part of a crackdown on football-related disorder, warning that anyone who uses matches as an excuse to commit crime faces arrest and possible football banning orders.

Superintendent Matt Pearman said: “Sadly, there are a minority of people who view a football match as an opportunity to engage in criminal activity.

“Their behaviour, which places the safety of other supporters at risk, will not be tolerated.”

Four people have been charged following the disorder:

Peter Fones, 48, of Lesh Lane, Barrow was charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke violence. He is due before South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

Lee Heffron, 43, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood was charged with the same offence. Due before magistrates on October 13.

Matthew Smith, 21, of Willow Grove, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde was charged with possession of a flare at a sporting event. Due before magistrates on October 13.

A 17-year-old boy from Barrow was charged with possession of Class A drugs. Due before Barrow Youth Court on October 1.

Three more teenagers – from Fleetwood, Thornton-Cleveleys and Barrow – were arrested on suspicion of public order and flare-related offences.

They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.Police said they will continue to work closely with clubs to ensure games are safe and enjoyable for the vast majority of law-abiding supporters.