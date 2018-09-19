Selfless Friday Men win £2k for Thornton church

A group of dedicated volunteers who have been giving up their time every week for 30 years have been awarded £2,000 for their church.

The ‘Friday Men’ of Christ Church, in Thornton, have been named among six winners of the Little Deeds, Big Difference competition.

Run by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, it recognises the work of church volunteers around the country.

The Friday Men have been giving up a few hours a week since the 1980s to maintain the church, on Meadows Avenue, and also run social activities to tackle loneliness and isolation.

Ann Earnshaw, a member of the Parochial Church Council, who nominated them, said: “There is no job too big or too small for the Friday Men.

“Undertaking small jobs since the 1980s, the group has grown from strength to strength and their trade skills have saved the church large amounts of money and ensured the church is cared for.”

More than 300 entries were received for the competition.