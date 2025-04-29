Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A self-confessed porn addict from Blackpool, who was caught with “disgusting” images of children aged as young as four on his mobile phone, has been spared jail.

Anthony Noonan pleaded guilty to possessing 16 photographs and video footage of naked primary school girls after police raided his home following a tip-off.

The 52-year-old was given a 33-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months by Judge Graham Knowles KC who told him he hoped the sentence would “knock some sense into you” and make him realise how close he had come to being put behind bars.

Judge Knowles was told police visited Noonan’s home in Yorkshire Street following claims that he had been using social media to share indecent pictures of youngsters - something he denied.

His mobile phone was seized and examined. It contained three Category B images and 13 Category C files which included some video, but it could not be proved he had shared them with anyone else.

The Category B photographs were all of the same girl who was between six and 10 years old. She was naked and had been snapped in a pornographic pose.

Amongst the Category C images was a film of another totally naked girl between five and eight, there were also pictures of other girls under seven – the youngest was estimated to be just four years old – with close ups of intimate parts of their bodies.

Preston Crown Court heard Noonan, who was said to be recovering from an addiction to hard drugs, had a criminal record containing 32 previous offences, but none of them were sex related.

The majority were shoplifting to pay for his drug habit and the last ones were back in 2014.

His defence barrister Rachel Woods said there had been only “limited” acceptance of his guilt in this case in interviews with probation officers.

“He acknowledges he was totally addicted to pornography,” she told Judge Knowles. But she said he had then trespassed into searching for “disgusting” images of children.

“He accepts he looked at them. He clearly has an issue with pornography per se and it developed into an unhealthy interest in child pornography.

“He recognises it now. It has to stop. He says that since his arrest he has stopped accessing all material.

“In the past he has had an addiction to Class A drugs (but) he has replaced one addiction with another.”

Miss Woods added that Noonan’s lifestyle had been very isolating – being alone, watching TV and accessing pornographic material.

Judge Knowles said he had opted against an immediate prison term and would give Noonan a suspended sentence with a raft of strict conditions, punishable with up to five years in jail if he breaches any of them.

He described the offences as “disgusting” and said that the children in porn images suffered “lifelong psychological harm” due to the sexual abuse committed against them and shared around the world.

“You broke the law for your own sexual excitement,” he said. “The children were aged from four to 10. They were all little girls.

“You talked nonsense to the probation service pretending that you had come by these images in the course of a conversation with someone in Thailand. But you had searched (the web) for ‘Asian schoolgirls’, ‘very young girls’ and so on.

“(You said) you had an overwhelming habit of pornography and had strayed into these sort of images – and that you were not attracted to children.

“I don’t accept it. It was not true. You searched for these images because you derived sexual pleasure from them, whether you want to admit that or not. You deliberately searched for images portraying young children.”

In addition to the suspended sentence Judge Knowles made Noonan the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years, strictly limiting his use of devices like mobile phones and laptops and his access to the internet.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and was put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years with a requirement to notify police of any changes in his circumstances.