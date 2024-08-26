Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the summer holidays and finding enough things to keep the children occupied can be difficult.

But as soon as I heard Blackpool Grand Theatre was hosting Pop Princesses I knew my little tribe would just love it.

As a mum-of-three under 4, I am no stranger to a softplay centre or playgrounds. But there are only so many times you can visit these places before the novelty wears off.

So when I asked my two little girls aged two and three and little boy aged 4 if they wanted to go to see the princesses the screams were unanimous.

I questioned the choice of my dinosaur and superhero loving little boy - but he was adamant he did not want to miss out.

In preparation for the afternoon event, the children found much delight in deciding what costumes they were going to wear.

My son decided to go as Spiderman. Standard. And the girls as Cinderella and Elsa from Frozen.

Pop Princesses at Blackpool Grand Theatre | nw

In the car on the drive into town the children were full of anticipation and excitement singing songs on loop.

And when we arrived and they saw the merchandise stand full of light-up wands there was just no way I was getting away without purchasing.

To be fair the lady on the stand was very helpful. The wands were £10 each and as I was choking on the price the lady explained I could pay in cash or bank transfer!

So, once we were all armed with a flashing wand we made our way to our seats in the stalls.

The princesses were magical. They sounded like princesses, and looked and sang like princesses.

When they arrived on stage they had matching different colour big dresses, which after a couple of numbers lit up with little fairy lights.

My daughters were in complete awe. My little boy was perched on the edge of his seat enthralled.

Pop Princesses at Blackpool Grand Theatre | nw

As the show gathered momentum the audience warmed up and children and parents alike stood in the aisles and danced.

At one point there was nearly a stampede when the princesses came off the stage to pose for pictures with the children.

After nearly two hours of singing and dancing I had some very tired little people. But they and if I’m honest, I, had a blast.

The show was great - fun, light and hard to resist joining in.

As I sat in the audience and looked around - I felt really lucky to have a venue and show of this quality on our doorstep.

We will definitely be checking the website to see when the princesses are back in town.

