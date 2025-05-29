It’s been a mixed bag, weather-wise, lately – here’s what the Met Office is predicting for Lancashire this weekend.

Anyone planning outdoor activities this weekend to mark the end of half-term could be dicing with dodgy weather.

While temperatures continue to rise as summer gets underway in the UK, Met Office forecasters are warning of some changeable conditions in the coming days.

This more changeable weather follows news that Wales has had its sunniest spring on record, according to the Met Office. Some 648 hours of sunshine were recorded in the country between 1st March and 28th May – higher than the UK average.

Kathryn Chalk, a Met Office meteorologist, said the provisional figure beats the previous peak of 647 hours in 2020.

The UK as a whole has clocked 636.8 hours of sunshine this spring, surpassing the 626 hours set in 2020.

Wales joins Scotland and Ireland in setting new records, but England has not yet set a new record, Ms Chalk said. Met Office sunshine data goes back to 1910.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “The UK has now, provisionally, recorded its sunniest spring on record, with still a few days of the season to go.

“We all remember the exceptionally sunny spring of 2020, but that title has now been surpassed by the spring of 2025.

“Now, seven of the top ten sunniest springs on record for the UK since 1910 have occurred since the year 2000.”

Here’s your weather forecast for the coming days:

Friday (May 30)

Mainly cloudy, though rain clearing south and eastwards to give a mixture of brighter spells and a few showers throughout the day.

Feeling pleasant in any sunshine, with winds easing.

Max: 18C | Min: 12C

Saturday (May 31)

Sunny intervals, changing to partly cloudy by night.

Max: 20C | Min: 11C

Sunday (June 1)

Cloudy, changing to light showers by late morning.

Max: 16C | Min: 9C

Monday (June 2)

Sunny intervals.

Max: 16C | Min: 9C

Tuesday (June 3)

Sunny intervals, changing to partly cloudy by night.

Max: 18C | Min: 10C

Wednesday (June 4)

Light showers, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Max: 16C | Min: 10C