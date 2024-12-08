Section of Crescent West in Cleveleys closed after British Heart Foundation store damaged during Storm Darragh

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
A section of road in Cleveleys was closed after concrete fell from a shop during Storm Darragh.

A chunk of concrete fell from the British Heart Foundation shop in Crescent West on Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene show the concrete had been located above a second story window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A chunk of concrete fell from the British Heart Foundation shop in Cleveleys during Storm Darraghplaceholder image
A chunk of concrete fell from the British Heart Foundation shop in Cleveleys during Storm Darragh | National World

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The incident occurred as winds of up to 80mph battered Lancashire during Storm Darragh - the fourth named storm of the season.

Firefighters temporarily cordoned off the pavement as they cleared the scene and checked the rest of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Crescent West remained closed at the junction of Runnymede Avenue on Sunday, with traffic diverted past the Aldi store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Crescent West remained closed at the junction of Runnymede Avenue on Sundayplaceholder image
Crescent West remained closed at the junction of Runnymede Avenue on Sunday | National World

Traffic was subsequently backing up to Anchorsholme Lane West, resulting in traffic on Luton Road and North Drive.

Congestion was also building on Victoria Road West in the town centre.

The incident occurred as winds of up to 80mph battered Lancashire during Storm Darragh - the fourth named storm of the season.

Related topics:CleveleysStorm DarraghBritish Heart FoundationLancashireTraffic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice