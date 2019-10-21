Second phase of A585 Norcross roundabout improvements have started

The second phase of improvements to a problematic roundabout on the edge of Thornton has commenced.

Highways England has reminded road users that phase two of the work on the £5 million A585 junction upgrade at Norcross roundabout started today.

The major improvement to the five ‘arm’ roundabout involves putting traffic lights at the roundabout and providing more room on the approaches to the junction.

Highways England said it's ‘making journeys safer and smoother for all drivers, cyclists and pedestrian.’

The roundabout is one of the busiest along the 11.5 mile route between Fleetwood and the M55

Fleetwood Road South, south of the roundabout, which was closed for almost seven weeks as part of the first phase of the project, re-opened on Friday night,.

Project manager Jan De Jong said: “We would like to thank local people for their support over the last few weeks especially anyone having to deal with the closure of the road south of the roundabout.

“We’re making good progress with the junction improvement and we couldn’t have done that without the patience of local residents, drivers and other road users.”

The second phase of the work involves closing Fleetwood Road South – but this time north of the roundabout – from today until Friday, December 13.

Weekly public drop-in sessions are continuing to be held at Thornton Methodist Church on Victoria Road East between 10am and 12 noon every Friday.

A free text alert system is also available – anyone wanting to sign up to it should send a text message from their phone with the message A585 Norcross to 07860 048846.

The roundabout project is funded from a national £220 million congestion relief programme to tackle traffic ‘hotspots’, with more than £27 million being spent in the North West.

As well as the project at Norcross roundabout, other work includes a £750,000 for improvements at junction 3 of the M55, which re-opened last week.

For the latest information on the roadworks, go to highwaysengland.co.uk